El Salvador v Martinique Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2023

El Salvador will welcome Martinique to the Estadio Nacional Jorge "El Mágico" González in the group stage of the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday.

The two teams met in the reverse fixture in Fort-de-France on Friday. It was a close game but Johnny Marajo's 23rd-minute strike assisted by defender Damien Dussaut helped Martinique record a 1-0 win.

The hosts have suffered three defeats in a row in the competition and have been relegated to League B. They'll look to sign off for the group-stage campaign with a win or at least earn a point.

The visitors are in third place in the Group A table and can still secure a place in the quarter-finals. To do so, they'll need to win this match and also hope that second-placed Panama lose to Guatemala on Tuesday.

El Salvador v Martinique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just three times thus far, with all games producing conclusive results. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording two wins while the hosts' only win in this fixture came in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2003.

Two of the three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored two goals in three games in the competition thus far, though the visitors have the better defensive record, conceding three goals fewer (3).

The visitors have recorded back-to-back wins in the competition since suffering a 3-0 loss to Panama in their campaign opener. They have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

The hosts are winless in their last 14 games in all competitions, failing to score in seven games in that period.

At home, El Salvador have suffered just one defeat in the CONCACAF Nations League.

El Salvador v Martinique Prediction

La Selecta have struggled in their recent games, recording just one win in their last 20 games in all competitions. At home, they have suffered four defeats in their last five games and their struggles are expected to continue in this match.

Les Matinino are winless in away games in the Nations League. Interestingly, the two wins this edition have been their only wins in the competition, with both coming at home. They have failed to score in their last four away games in the competition.

The visitors have won their two meetings against the hosts in 2023. Considering the current form of the two teams, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: El Salvador 0-1 Martinique

El Salvador v Martinique Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Martinique to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brighton Labeau to score or assist any time - Yes