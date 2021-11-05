El Salvador vs Bolivia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2021

El Salvador and Bolivia will renew their rivalry after more than a decade when the sides meet at a neutral Audi Field in Washington DC on Saturday for an international friendly.

This will be their first clash of any kind since 2008.

Both sides have important World Cup qualifying fixtures coming later on in the month and are looking to use this occasion to try and experiment with their lineups.

La Selecta are languishing in seventh place in the third and final round of the CONCACAF qualifiers with just one win in six games, having scored only twice.

La Verde, meanwhile, are in the exact same position in the CONMEBOL zone, with only three wins from 12 clashes.

With 12 points in the bag, they trail fifth-placed Uruguay by six points and still mathematically have a chance of qualifying for their first World Cup since 1994.

El Salvador vs Bolivia Head-To-Head

The sides have met only four times in the past, with El Salvador and Bolivia both winning once each.

Following a pair of draws in the 90s, Bolivia drew first blood in 2006 with a thumping 5-1 victory.

El Salvador exacted revenge two years later with a 2-0 win.

El Salvador Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Bolivia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

El Salvador vs Bolivia Team News

El Salvador

Head coach Hugo Perez has called up a 21-man squad for their friendly with Bolivia, including three MLS-based players.

Costa Rica-based Christian Martinez is once again in line to make his international debut. Meanwhile, Miguel Lemus is back after missing their October fixtures with an injury.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bolivia

La Verde have called-up a massive 44-man squad for this month's triple-header against El Salvador, Peru and Uruguay.

Veteran players Marcelo Martins, Juan Carlos, Leonel Justiniano and Carlos Lampe all feature.

Martins, who's the top-scorer in the squad with 27 goals, has not scored in their last four games and will be looking to end the drought on Saturday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

El Salvador vs Bolivia Predicted XI

El Salvador (4-4-2): Mario González; Bryan Tamacas, Rómulo Villalobos, Eduardo Vigil, Alexander Larín; Álex Roldán, Christian Martínez, Marvin Monterroza, Darwin Ceren; Walmer Martinez, Christian Sorto.

Bolivia (3-5-2): Carlos Lampe; José Sagredo, Jairo Quinteros, Sebastián Reyes; Rodrigo Ramallo, Ramiro Vaca, Leonel Justiniano, Juan Carlos Arce, Roberto Fernández; Víctor Ábrego, Marcelo Martins.

El Salvador vs Bolivia Prediction

It's a friendly game, so the outcome is hard to predict.

With important World Cup qualifying games coming up for both sides, neither team will likely play their best XI, which could take the sting out of the fixture.

A low-scoring draw seems like the most probable outcome.

Prediction: El Salvador 1-1 Bolivia

Edited by Peter P