El Salvador vs Bonaire Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2024 

El Salvador and Bonaire will square off in an international friendly on Wednesday.

Bonaire are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Costa Rica in another friendly in February. Jostin Daly and Aaron Suarez scored in either half to guide Los Ticos to victory.

Bonaire, meanwhile, fell to a 4-0 defeat at home to Saint Martin in the CONCACAF Nations League in November 2023. Randy Gentes scored a first-half brace while Keelan Lebon and Emmanuel Richardson also scored for their nation.

El Salvador have three friendlies lined up this month in preparation for their return to competitive action in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. They have a high-profile friendly against Argentina to come later this week before they face Honduras next week.

El Salvador vs Bonaire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

El Salvador are winless in their last 19 games, losing and drawing nine games apiece in this run.

Five of Bonaire's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Six of El Salvador's last seven games, including each of the last five, have witnessed less than three goals.

Four of Bonaire's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

El Salvador are currently ranked 81st in the world according to the latest FIFA World rankings.

Bonaire form guide : L-W-W-L-L

: L-W-W-L-L El Salvador form guide: L-D-D-D-D

El Salvador vs Bonaire Prediction

El Salvador have not won an international game since June 2022. This is far from ideal as they begin preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. However, they will be expected to claim a win here before taking on the might of Argentina two days after this game.

Bonaire impressed in the Nations League and finished second in Group A of League C behind Saint Martin. However, their six points was enough for them to qualify as the best runners-up and they will play next season in League B..

El Salvador's recent games have been cagey affairs and we are backing Los Cuscatlecos to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: El Salvador 1-0 Bonaire

El Salvador vs Bonaire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - El Salvador to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: First half