El Salvador vs Canada prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue this week and will see El Salvador host Canada at the Estadio Cuscatlan on Thursday.

El Salvador picked up a clinical 2-0 win over Honduras last time out, with Nelson Bonilla and Darwin Ceren getting on the scoresheet. The win for the hosts ended an eight-game winless streak dating back to October last year.

La Selecta sit sixth in the table with nine points from 10 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they take on one of the continent's big shots on Thursday.

Canada have been in impressive form in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far. They faced the USA in their last game, beating the Stars and Stripes 2-0 via goals from Sam Adekugbe and Cyle Larin. The strike for the former marked his first-ever goal for the nation.

The visitors sit top of the table with 22 points from 10 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run on Thursday as they inch ever closer to a first World Cup appearance since 1986.

El Salvador vs Canada Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the 20th meeting between El Salvador and Canada. The home nation have won six of their previous meetings while the visitors have won nine times. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The two teams last locked horns in the reverse meeting of Thursday's fixture. Canada won the game 2-0.

El Salvador Form Guide: W-L-L-D-L

Canada Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

El Salvador vs Canada Team News

El Salvador

Eduardo Vigil and Enrico Hernandez both came off injured against Honduras last time out and are now expected to sit out Thursday's game. Bryan Landaverde has been suspended and will be absent.

Injured: Enrico Hernandez, Eduardo Vigil

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bryan Landaverde

Canada

Steven Vitoria has been suspended from Thursday's clash due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Samuel Piette and Stephen Eustaquio are both doubts for the game as they recover from injury and COVID-19 respectively.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Samuel Piette, Stephen Eustaquio

Suspended: Steven Vitoria

El Salvador vs Canada Predicted XI

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mario Gonzalez; Alexander Larin, Ronald Gomez, Eriq Zavaleta, Roberto Carlos; Alex Roldan, Bryan Tamacas, Narciso Orellana; Darwin Ceren, Cristian Gil, Nelson Bonilla

Canada Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Scott Kenedy, Sam Adekugbe; Richie Laryea, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Tajon Buchanan; Jonathan Osorio; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

El Salvador vs Canada Prediction

El Salvador's last result saw them end an eight-game winless run and marked the first time they have scored more than one goal in a game since July last year.

Canada are the only unbeaten side in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers and are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run. The visitors should comfortably win Thursday's clash.

Prediction: El Salvador 0-3 Canada

Edited by Peter P