El Salvador vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

El Salvador and Chile will trade tackles in an international friendly fixture at the Banc of California Stadium on Saturday.

The game is one of two friendlies that both sides will take part in December. El Salvador played out a 1-1 draw with Ecuador in another friendly on Sunday. Michael Carabali and Romulo Vilalobos scored first-half goals to ensure parity was restored at fulltime.

Chile also partook in a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Mexico on Thursday. Four different men got on the scoresheet in the stalemate, with Pablo Parra scoring a late equalizer for the south Americans in the 86th minute.

El Salvador vs Chile Head-to-Head

This will be only the fourth meeting between the two sides and Chile are yet to lose a game against El Salvador.

La Roja were victorious on two occasions while one match ended in a share of the spoils.

All three previous matches came in friendlies, with their last meeting coming in 2015 when Jorge Valdivia's 14th-minute strike gave Chile a 1-0 victory.

El Salvador are on a six-game winless streak, with five defeats registered in this sequence. Chile have three wins from their last five matches.

El Salvador form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Chile form guide: D-L-W-W-W

El Salvador vs Chile Team News

El Salvador

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for La Azul y Blanco.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Chile

Coach Martín Lasarte called up 24 players for the friendlies against Mexico and El Salvador. The squad is made up predominantly of players plying their trade in the Chilean Primera Division, with first-team regulars excluded.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

El Salvador vs Chile Predicted XI

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Tomas Romero (GK); Bryan Tamacas, Romulo Vilalobos, Ronald Gomez, Nelson Blanco; Christian Martinez; Josh Perez, Darwin Ceren, Eric Calvillo; Irvin Herrera, Jairo Henriquez

Chile Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Perez (GK); Nicolas Diaz, Sebastian Vegas, Benjamin Kuscevic, Jeyson Rojas; Palo Parra, Claudio Baeza, Marcelino Nunez; Clemente Montes, Ivan Bravo, Joaquin Montecinos

El Salvador vs Chile Prediction

Despite the absence of all their proven players, Chile are still favorites to emerge triumphant here.

However, El Salvador showed their capacity in their draw with Ecuador and are capable of springing an upset on Sunday. However, we are backing Chile to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: El Salvador 0-2 Chile

Edited by Shardul Sant