El Salvador vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021 

El Salvador and Ecuador are set to square off in a friendly fixture at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston on Saturday.

El Salvador have struggled in their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign, with just one win to their name in the third round. They still have hopes of making it into the top of the standings if they win all of their remaining fixtures.

Ecuador have done well for themselves in their CONMEBOL qualifying fixtures and are third in the standings behind Brazil and Argentina. Both teams have announced a relatively young squad for this friendly fixture and it would be a great opportunity for them to get a few minutes to their name.

El Salvador vs Ecuador Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other six times, with all these games being friendly encounters. All of these meetings have produced conclusive results, with five wins for Ecuador and juse one for El Salvador. They last met at the Red Bull Arena in 2017. The game ended in a 3-0 win for El Tri.

El Salvador form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Ecuador form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

El Salvador vs Ecuador Team News

El Salvador

Hugo Pérez has announced a 19-man squad for the upcoming friendly game against Ecuador and Chile. All players have trained well ahead of the game and are in contention to start here.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Ecuador

A total of 21 players were called up by Gustavo Alfaro for this friendly game. Byron Castillo withdrew on account of a knee injury, while Djorkaeff Reasco tested positive for COVID-19 and is ruled out for this game.

Three replacements have joined up with the squad - Jose Cifuentes, Joao Ortiz, and Janner Corozo.

Injury: Byron Castillo

Suspension: None

Unavailable (Covid-19): Djorkaeff Reasco

El Salvador vs Ecuador Predicted XI

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tomas Romero; Miguel Lemus, Ronald Gomez, Roberto Domínguez, Bryan Tamacas; Darwin Cerén, Christian Martínez, Brayan Alvarez, Eric Calvillo; Jairo Henríquez, Joaquin Rivas

Ecuador Predicted XI (3-5-2): Hernán Galíndez; Luis Fernando León, Joshué Quiñónez, Andrés López; Jose Cifuentes, Michael Estrada, José Francisco Cevallos, Michael Carcelen, Diego Palacios; Freddy Mina, Walter Chalá

El Salvador vs Ecuador Prediction

This game does not hold much significance for either side as it is just a friendly fixture. A lot of the players called up for this game have not played many games for the national side and if they can deliver good performances here, they might make it into the squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

We expect the match to end in a narrow victory for Ecuador.

Prediction: El Salvador 1-2 Ecuador

Edited by Peter P