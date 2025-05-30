El Salvador vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025 

El Salvador and Guatemala square off in an international friendly on Saturday at Finley Stadium.
El Salvador haven't been in action since a 1-1 draw in a hybrid friendly with Pachuca in March. They went behind to Illian Hernandez' 42nd-minute strike before Emerson Mauricio equalised just past the hour-mark.
Guatemala, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 home win over Guyana in the second leg of the Gold Cup qualifier. Rubio Rubin broke the deadlock in the 11th minute before Erick Lemus stepped off the bench to make it 2-0 with his first touch in the 76th minute. Guyana ended the game with 10 men following Quillan Roberts' 84th-minute dismissal as Guatemala advanced to the 2025 Gold Cup with a 4-3 aggregate win.
La Furia Azul will use this game to finalise preparations for The Dominican Republic's visit in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next week, while El Salvador travel to Anguilla.
El Salvador vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 77th meeting between the two sides. Guatemala have been victorious 36 times and lost 17.
- Their most recent clash in July saw El Salvador claim a 1-0 victory in a friendly.
- Their last six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to score, with five games producing less than three goals.
- El Salvador's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.
- Four of Guatemala's last five games have produced at least three goals.
- Six of El Salvador's last eight games have seen both sides score.
El Salvador vs Guatemala Prediction
El Salvador have managed one win in their last 14 friendlies, losing six. Guatemala, meanwhile, have alternated between a loss and victory in their last five games.
They will hope to buck this trend, having won their most recent game. That win saw them prove their mettle, having been two goals down in the tie. Nevertheless, expect Guatemala to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: El Salvador 1-2 Guatemala
El Salvador vs Guatemala Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Guatemala to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals