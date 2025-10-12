El Salvador vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

El Salvador will face Guatemala at the Estadio Cuscatlan on Tuesday in the fourth game of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers - CONCACAF third round clash. The home side opened their fourth-round campaign with a win but have failed to pick up any points since then and now sit third in Group A with three points from an obtainable nine.
They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Panama in their game on Friday, falling behind early in the second half and failing to find a way back into the contest despite their onslaught in the closing minutes.
Guatemala have endured an even more difficult campaign than their opponents in the fourth round of the qualifiers as they continue to search for their first win. They played out a 1-1 draw against Suriname last time out and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points on the road following Darwin Lom's opener 15 minutes from normal time before their opponents leveled things deep into additional time.
The visitors, who sit rock-bottom in Group A, are just one point behind their midweek opponents and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Tuesday.
El Salvador vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 77 meetings between El Salvador and Guatemala. The hosts have won 18 of those games while the visitors have won double that tally, with their other 23 contests ending in draws.
- The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Tuesday's fixture, which El Salvador won 1-0 to record a third consecutive unbeaten outing in the fixture.
- El Salvador have appeared in two FIFA World Cups (1970, 1982). Guatemala, meanwhile, have never qualified for the global showpiece.
- Both sides have scored two and conceded three in the fourth round of the qualifiers so far.
El Salvador vs Guatemala Prediction
La Selecta are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost four of their last five games. They are winless in their last four games on home soil and will be keen to snap that streak on Tuesday.
Similarly, Los Chapines are winless in their last four matches, recording two draws and two losses. The two teams are closely matched in quality and could share the spoils here.
Prediction: El Salvador 1-1 Guatemala
El Salvador vs Guatemala Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)