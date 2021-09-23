El Salvador vs Guatemala prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021

El Salvador and Guatemala meet at Audi Field in Washington DC in their upcoming friendly fixture on Friday.

This game will just be a warmup fixture for El Salvador, who will be back in World Cup qualifying action in October. For Guatemala, this will be their second friendly tie of the month, with a game against Nicaragua at Estadio Pensativo ending in a 2-2 draw on 9 September.

El Salvador were poor in their World Cup qualifying fixtures last month and failed to record even a single win. They were also unable to find the back of the net in the three games.

El Salvador vs Guatemala Head-to-Head

There have been 39 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. While Guatemala have been the dominant side in the fixture, El Salvador enjoyed good results recently and they are unbeaten in the last three meetings with Guatemala.

Guatemala have 18 wins to their name while El Salvador have recorded six victories. A total of 15 games have ended in draws.

They last squared off in the Gold Cup group stage, with the fixture ending in a 2-0 win for El Salvador.

El Salvador form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-L

Guatemala form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

El Salvador vs Guatemala Team News

El Salvador

Hugo Pérez has announced a 20-man squad for the friendly game. There are no injury or suspension concerns for the coach at the moment and all 20 players have trained ahead of the game.

La Azul y Blanco have a young squad for the game and the players should be able to get a few minutes under their belt ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guatemala

Los Chapines have announced a 19-man squad for the upcoming friendly game. There are no injury or suspension concerns and all 19 players are in contention to start the encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

El Salvador vs Guatemala Predicted XI

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Sergio Sibrián; Raul Cruz, Rómulo Villalobos, Eduardo Vigil, Bryan Tamacas; Narciso Orellana; Eric Calvillo, Jeremy Garay; Danny Rios; Jairo Henriquez, Styven Vásquez

Guatemala Predicted XI (3-4-3): Braulio Linares; Oscar Antonio, Jose Pinto, John Méndez; Carlos Mejía, Pedro Manuel Alejandro, Rudy Barrientos, Esnaydi Zuñiga; Marco Domínguez, Javier Alberto González, Christopher Bernabé

El Salvador vs Guatemala Prediction

Both teams have announced inexperienced squads for the game and will take this match as an opportunity to give the young players a chance to play and gain some experience at the highest level.

A low scoring draw is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: El Salvador 1-1 Guatemala

