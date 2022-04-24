El Salvador vs Guatemala prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022 

El Salvador and Guatemala will square off in an international friendly fixture in the United States of America on Monday.

Both sides will use the game to continue their preparations for their return to competitive action when the CONCACAF Nations League starts in June.

El Salvador have another friendly lined up against Panama next week, while Guatemala will take on Mexico in a warm-up fixture on Thursday.

La Furia Azul come into the game on the back of a 2-1 friendly victory over Haiti during the last international window in March. Carlos Mejia and Gerardo Gordillo scored first-half goals to help their nation complete a comeback victory.

El Salvador fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Mexico in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture. First-half strikes from Uriel Antuna and Raul Jimenez helped El Tri claim the victory.

El Salvador vs Guatemala Head-to-Head

This will be the 75th meeting between the north American rivals. Guatemala have a superior record with 34 wins to their name, with 23 matches ending in a share of the spoils, while El Salvador were victorious in 17 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2021 when Guatemala claimed a 2-0 victory in an international friendly.

El Salvador form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Guatemala form guide: W-W-W-D-D

El Salvador vs Guatemala Team News

El Salvador

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for El Salvador to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Guatemala

Coach Luis Fernando Tena called up 21 players to dispute the friendlies against Guatemala and Mexico.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

El Salvador vs Guatemala Predicted XI

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mario Gonzalez (GK); Kevin Melara, Elvis Claros, Jaime Ortiz, Bryan Tamacas; Isaac Portillo, Narciso Orellana, Brayan Alvarez, Robinson Aguirre; Denis Gil, Christian Pineda

Guatemala Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ricardo Jerez (GK); Moises Hernandez, Stheven Robles, Jose Carlos Pinto, Gerardo Gordillo; Jorge Aparicio, Rodrigo Saravia, Alejandro Galindo; Carlos Mejía, Robin Betancourth, Jose Carlos Martínez

El Salvador vs Guatemala Prediction

Both managers are likely to use this game to test-run their tactics for a return to competitive action in the CONCACAF Nations League in a few months' time.

However, neither side is famed for their attacking prowess and goalscoring chances could come at a premium. El Salvador are the favorites in the game and we are backing them to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: El Salvador 1-0 Guatemala

