El Salvador vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2023 

El Salvador and Honduras will square off in a friendly at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday (March 22). Both sides will use the exhibition game to test-run their tactics before getting back to competitive action in the CONCACAF Nations League next week.

El Salvador's last fixture saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat against Nicaragua in a friendly in November 2022. Byron Bonilla's 83rd-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Honduras have not been in action since a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia in a friendly in October. They were reduced to nine men following red cards for Ivan Lopez and Edwin Solano.

Up next for La Azul y Blanco will be a trip to face the USA in Orlando, while Honduras travel to Canada.

El Salvador vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 70th meeting between the two sides. Honduras lead 36-15.

Their most recent meeting in January 2022 saw El Salvador win 2-0 away in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Four of their last five head-to-head meetings have seen at least one team fail to score.

El Salvador are on a four-game winless run and have managed just two wins in their last 11 games.

Honduras have won just one of their last seven friendlies.

Five of Honduras' last six fixtures have had goals at both ends.

El Salvador vs Honduras Prediction

El Salvador topped their Nations League group and will be keen to kickstart the year on a positive note. Honduras, meanwhile, have had a positive start to their Nations League campaign and lead the way at the Group C summit.

Both sides have table-topping clashes against Canada and the USA, respectively, coming up next week, so a win here will boost their confidence.

Honduras have historically been the superior side but have struggled against El Salvador in recent years, winning just one of their last five meetings. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: El Salvador 1-1 Honduras

El Salvador vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

