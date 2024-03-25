El Salvador vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2024

El Salvador will lock horns against rivals Honduras at the Shell Energy Stadium in an international friendly on Tuesday.

El Salvador have endured a 21-game winless run in all competitions and lost 3-0 to Argentina in a friendly on Friday at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. They have failed to score in three of their four games in 2024 thus far and will look to conclude the international break on a positive note.

Honduras met Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Nations League playoffs on Saturday, suffering a 3-1 loss. Michaell Chirinos broke the deadlock in the 10th minute to give Honduras the lead, and Orlando Galo helped Costa Rica equalize just two minutes later.

Warren Madrigal and Jefferson Brenes scored six minutes apart in the second half to help Costa Rica register a commanding win. The match was one of the two playoff games for a spot in the 2024 Copa America group stage, with Canada recording a 2-0 win in the other playoff.

El Salvador vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two neighbors have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 70 times in all competitions thus far. Honduras have dominated proceedings against their western rivals, leading 37-15 in wins, while 18 games have ended in draws.

They have been evenly matched in their last five meetings, with two wins apiece and one game ending in a draw. Four games in that period have produced fewer than 2.5 goals. Both teams have kept three clean sheets in that period.

El Salvador have just two wins in their last 36 games in all competitions, with one of them coming against Honduras.

After recording two consecutive wins in the CONCACAF Nations League last year, Honduras have suffered three consecutive losses, failing to score twice.

El Salvador vs Honduras Prediction

La Selecta have endured a poor run of form recently and have failed to score in six of their last 10 games in all competitions. They have drawn five of their last seven games and will look to return to winning ways. Mayer Gil and Brayan Gil have joined the squad ahead of the friendly and are expected to start from the bench.

Los Catrachos scored their first goal of the year in their 3-1 loss to Costa Rica in the Nations League on Saturday and will look to continue that goalscoring run in this match.

Head coach Reinaldo Rueda was without as many as eight players in that loss. Denil Maldonado, Joseph Rosales, Edrick Menjívar, and Antony Lozano should be back after serving their suspensions.

Both teams have endured a poor run of form recently. But as Honduras will have key players back in the squad for this match, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: El Salvador 1-2 Honduras

El Salvador vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Honduras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jerry Bengtson to score or assist any time - Yes