El Salvador vs Honduras prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

El Salvador welcome Honduras to Estadio Custatlan for a CONCACAF matchday two 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The home side kickstarted the qualifiers with a commendable goalless draw against the USA on home turf.

Honduras also shared the spoils with Canada in their opening qualifier. Goals in either half from Alexander Lopez and Cyle Larin saw the points shared in a 1-1 draw.

The draws left Honduras and El Salvador in third and sixth place in the table respectively. They will both be keen to pick up their first win of the qualifiers to boost their chances of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

El Salvador vs Honduras Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 61 occasions in the past and Honduras have a much better record with 36 wins to their name.

El Salvador were victorious on 14 occasions while 17 previous games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in the group stages of the 2017 Gold Cup when a second-half blitz saw Honduras score four goals in a 4-0 victory.

The hosts have won just one of their last five games. Honduras are slightly better off with two wins from the same number of games.

El Salvador form guide: D-D-L-L-W

Honduras form guide: D-L-L-W-W

El Salvador vs Honduras Team News

El Salvador

Coach Hugo Perez called up 28 players for the qualifiers against the USA, Honduras and Canada. Experienced players on the international stage including Darwin Ceren and Alexander Larin headline the squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Honduras

There are no suspension concerns for the visitors. However, coach Fabian Coito will have to do without striker Alexander Lopez, who was stretchered off with a hamstring injury immediately after scoring the opener from the spot against Canada.

Injuries: Alexander Lopez.

Suspension: None

El Salvador vs Honduras Predicted XI

El Salvador Predicted XI (5-4-1): Mario Gonzalez (GK); Alexander Larin, Ronald Gomez, Narciso Orellana, Eriq Zavaleta, Bryan Tamacas; Alexander Roldan, Darwin Ceren, Marvin Monterrosa, Jairo Henriquez; Joaquin Rivas

Honduras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Lopez (GK); Diego Rodriguez, Maynor Figueroa, Marcelo Perreira, Andy Najar; Boniek García, Bryan Acosta, Deybi Flores; Romell Quioto, Anthony Lozano, Brayan Moya

El Salvador vs Honduras Prediction

There is little to choose from between the sides on current form, although Honduras have a higher pedigree.

Ultimately, both sides should cancel each other out and we are predicting a share of the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: El Salvador 1-1 Honduras

