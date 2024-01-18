El Salvador vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2024

Inter Miami begin their pre-season campaign ahead of the 2024 MLS season with a friendly against El Salvador on Friday at the Estadio Cuscatlán.

It's the first of many international tours coming up for Gerardo Martino's side, who are also set to visit Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Japan in the coming weeks.

Following a terrible top-flight campaign in 2023, which saw them finish second from bottom in the Eastern Conference, the Herons are looking to rebuild from the ashes.

Joining them earlier this month was another former Barcelona ace Luis Suarez, who reunited with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Resultantly, Miami are now the favorites to win the MLS Cup this year.

Meanwhile, El Salvador return to action for the first time since November 2023. Back then, the side played a pair of 1-1 draws with Curacao, who went ahead in both games only to concede an equalizer in the second half. With no major tournament coming up for them, Los Cuscatlecos have nothing at stake here.

El Salvador vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first clash between the sides.

El Salvador have drawn their last three games: 0-0 vs Martinique, and a pair of 1-1 draws with Curacao.

El Salvador are winless in their last 16 games.

Inter Miami ended their 2023 season without a win in their last eight games.

Inter Miami play a total of seven friendly games this summer, five of which are outside of the USA.

El Salvador vs Inter Miami Prediction

Although it's just a friendly, Inter Miami will be keen to begin their preparations for the new season with a bang. Therefore, we expect head coach Gerardo Martino to throw in all his big players at some point in the game, with Suarez making his unofficial debut for the club too.

With Messi, Busquets and Alba also in the squad, there's too much quality in the team, and this means the Herons could have a walk in the park against an El Salvador side that's ranked 78th in the world.

Prediction: El Salvador 0-3 Inter Miami

El Salvador vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter Miami to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No