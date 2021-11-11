El Salvador vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

El Salvador and Jamaica will trade tackles in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Bolivia in an international friendly last week. Prior to that, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in a FIFA World Cup qualifier last month.

Jamaica secured maximum points with a routine 2-0 away victory over Honduras. Kemar Roofe and Oniel Fisher scored in either half to power the Reggae Boyz to victory.

Only goal difference separates the two sides in the table. They have each garnered five points from six matches but Jamaica have a slightly better goal difference to sit one spot ahead of El Salvador in sixth place.

El Salvador vs Jamaica Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 21 occasions in the past and Jamaica have a better record with 10 wins to their name.

El Salvador were victorious in five matches, while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a group stage fixture at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. They could not be separated in a goalless stalemate.

El Salvador form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Jamaica form guide: W-D-L-D-L

El Salvador vs Jamaica Team News

El Salvador

Coach Hugo Perez called up 29 players to his latest international camp. Mario Jacobo is suspended for the red card received in the match against Mexico.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Mario Jacobo

Jamaica

Coach Theodore Whitmore called up 24 players to prosecute the qualifiers against El Salvador and the USA. There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

El Salvador vs Jamaica Predicted XI

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Mario Gonzalez (GK); Bryan Tamacas, Eduardo Vigil, Roberto Carlos Dominguez, Alex Roldan; Darwin Ceren, Christian Martinez, Jairo Mauricio Henriquez; Christian Sorto, Joaquin Rivas; Marvin Monterroza

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake (GK); Liam Moore, Adrian Mariappa, Kemar Lawrence, Oniel Fisher; Ravel Morrison, Devon Williams, Je-Vaughn Watson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio

El Salvador vs Jamaica Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched across all departments, although El Salvador have been in poor form over the last few months.

The hosts will fancy their chances of ending their recent losing streak against a Jamaican side that has managed just one win throughout the qualifiers. Considering both sides' struggles, this could be a cagey game that could end up in a share of the spoils.

Prediction: El Salvador 1-1 Jamaica

Edited by Shardul Sant