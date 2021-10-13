El Salvador vs Mexico prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Mexico will resume their hunt for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this Thursday when they travel to the Estadio Cuscatlán to take on El Salvador.

The hosts fell to a narrow defeat at the hands of Costa Rica last time out and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

El Salvador were sent crashing back to earth last Monday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Costa Rica at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.

Prior to that, Hugo Perez’s side picked up their first win of the qualifiers courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Panama.

With five wins from five games, El Salvador are currently sixth in the World Cup qualifier standings, three points above rock-bottom Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Mexico continued their pursuit of a 17th World Cup appearance last time out as they claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over 10-man Honduras.

Gerardo Martino’s men have now avoided defeat in each of their last five games, picking up three wins and two draws.

With 11 points so far, Mexico currently leads the way in the standings with a three-point cushion over second-placed USA.

El Salvador vs Mexico Head-To-Head

Mexico have a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins in their previous nine encounters. El Salvador have managed just one win in that time.

El Salvador Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L

Mexico Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W

El Salvador vs Mexico Team News

El Salvador

The hosts will be without the services of Narciso Orellana, who is suspended after receiving his marching orders in the game against Costa Rica. Other than that, there are no injury concerns in the El Salvador camp.

Injured: None

Suspended: Narciso Orellana

Mexico

Mexico will remain without Diego Lainez, who is currently recuperating from an injury sustained at club level.

Injured: Diego Lainez

Suspended: None

El Salvador vs Mexico Predicted XI

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Mario González; Bryan Tamacas, Eduardo Vigil, Roberto Carlos Dominguez, Alex Roldan; Darwin Cerén, Christian Martínez, Jairo Mauricio Henriquez; Enrico Hernández, Joaquín Rivas; Marvin Monterroza

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Luís Rodríguez, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo; Héctor Herrera, Edson Álvarez, Sebastián Córdova; Jesús Corona, Raúl Jiménez, Hirving Lozano

El Salvador vs Mexico Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting campaigns in the World Cup qualifiers, with the visitors being the significantly superior side. While El Salvador will be looking to get their campaign underway, they take on a rampant Mexican side who are unbeaten in each of their five games so far.

On that note, we predict Mexico will come away with all three points.

Prediction: El Salvador 0-3 Mexico

Edited by Peter P