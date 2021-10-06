El Salvador vs Panama prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

El Salvador will welcome Panama to Estadio Cuscatlan for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Guatemala in an international friendly fixture last month. Christopher Ramirez and Pedro Altan scored first-half goals to give the Guatemalans the win.

Panama secured a memorable point in a 1-1 draw with Mexico on home turf. Rolando Blackburn put the hosts ahead in the 28th minute but Jesus Corona's second-half strike saw parity restored.

That point means Los Canaleros currently sit just outside the automatic qualification spots in fourth place. They have accrued five points from three matches, while El Salvador's two points sees them in seventh spot.

El Salvador vs Panama Head-to-Head

This will be the 57th meeting between the two sides and they have been evenly matched in previous matches played.

They each have 22 wins apiece, while 12 matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the 2017 Copa Centro Americana when Abdiel Arroyo's 82nd-minute strike gave Panama a 1-0 victory on home turf.

El Salvador form guide: L-L-D-D-D

Panama form guide: D-W-D-W-L

El Salvador vs Panama Team News

El Salvador

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the hosts ahead of the visit of Panama.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Panama

Coach Thomas Christiansen called up 27 players to dispute October's qualifiers against El Salvador, the USA and Canada.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

El Salvador vs Panama Predicted XI

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Mario Gonzalez (GK); Alexander Larin, Lizandro Saravia, Eriq Zavaleta, Bryan Tamacas; Narciso Orellana; Alexander Roldan, Darwin Ceren; Marvin Monterrosa; Jairo Henriquez, Joaquin Rivas

Panama Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Mejía (GK); Eric Davis, Harold Cummings, Fidel Escobar, Michael Amir Murillo; Armando Cooper, Alberto Quintero, Aníbal Godoy; Gabriel Torres, Abdiel Arroyo, Rolando Blackburn

El Salvador vs Panama Prediction

Panama have been the more consistent side and are favorites to secure all three points away from home. El Salvador have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and their seven-game winless run looks set to continue.

The hosts have been defensively astute despite their struggles and might prove a hard nut to crack for Panama. However, we are backing the visitors to do enough to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: El Salvador 0-1 Panama

