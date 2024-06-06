El Salvador vs Puerto Rico Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th June 2024

El Salvador host Puerto Rico at the Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador on Thursday in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The sides have been drawn alongside Suriname, Anguilla and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ranked 81st in the world, El Salvador are coming off the back of a torrid run of form that hasn't seen them win in two years. In fact, their last win came in June 2022 against Grenada in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League.

Since then, the Cuscatlecos have gone 21 games without a victory, which includes a 3-0 loss to reigning world champions Argentina in March this year.

Puerto Rico are ranked 79 places below them, and following a decent CONCACAF Nations League, they have struggled to find their feet this year. The Blue Hurricane drew 1-1 with Belize in their first match of the year before a 3-0 loss just days later.

Head coach Charlie Trout has called up 25 players for this month's doubleheader against El Salvador and Anguilla, including key forward Ricardo Rivera, who has 15 goals for the side in 24 games.

There are four uncapped players in the squad, including Real Madrid Castilla player Jeremy de Leon.

El Salvador vs Puerto Rico Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three clashes between the sides in history, with El Salvador going unbeaten in all of them.

El Salvador have beaten Puerto Rico twice, a pair of 5-0 and 3-0 wins in the 1984 World Cup qualifying matches.

El Salvador and Puerto Rico meet after 40 years.

El Salvador are winless in their last 21 games, last winning an official match in June 2022.

Puerto Rico have failed to win either of their games in 2024, having won four times in their previous six.

El Salvador are ranked 81st in the world, while Puerto Rico are 160th in the FIFA Rankings.

El Salvador vs Puerto Rico Prediction

Neither side are in good shape right now, but El Salvador have the tools to hurt minnows Puerto Rico, who are ranked 79 places below them.

We expect a tight contest, with the hosts eventually edging through to secure all three points.

Prediction: El Salvador 2-1 Puerto Rico

El Salvador vs Puerto Rico Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: El Salvador to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes