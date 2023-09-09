El Salvador vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10th 2023

El Salvador will entertain Trinidad and Tobago at the Estadio Jorge González in the group stage of the CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday.

The hosts suffered a 2-0 away loss to Guatemala in their campaign opener on Thursday. It was their first defeat in three games, having drawn their last two games in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The visitors got their campaign off to a winning start as they overcame Curacao 1-0 at home on Thursday. Nathaniel Mark James scored his first international goal for Trinidad in the 87th minute to help his side to a hard-fought win. He scored just five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

El Salvador vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 13 times in all competitions since 1978. The visitors have a narrow 5-4 lead on wins while four games have ended in draws.

They last met in the group stage of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, with El Salvador recording a 2-0 win, and they will meet for the first time in the Nations League.

The hosts are winless in their eight games in 2023 and their winless run stretches to 10 games in all competitions. They have suffered seven defeats in their last 10 games, failing to score in six games in that period.

The visitors have suffered just two defeats in their 10 games in 2023, with both coming in the Gold Cup group stage.

The hosts are winless in their last four games in the CONCACAF Nations League. At home, they have endured a much better run as they are unbeaten in five games, recording four wins.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six games in the Nations League.

El Salvador vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

La Selecta have struggled recently and are winless in their last 10 games in all competitions. They are winless in their last five home games as well and might struggle here. They are winless in their last four home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

The Soca Warriors have been in good touch recently and, excluding the Gold Cup matches, they are unbeaten in their last three away games while also keeping clean sheets.

Considering the current form of the two sides, we expect the visitors to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: El Salvador 0-2 Trinidad and Tobago

El Salvador vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Trinidad and Tobago to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nathaniel Mark James to score or assist any time - Yes