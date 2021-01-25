Elche 0-2 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points as Blaugrana punish profligate hosts | La Liga 2020-21 

Goals from Frenkie de Jong and Riqui Puig helped Barcelona pick up a 2-0 victory in the 2020-21 La Liga over Elche at the Estadio Martinez Valero.

For their first La Liga fixture in two weeks, Ronald Koeman made two changes to his XI that dispatched Granada 4-0 in the last league game: Ronald Araujo came on in for Sergino Dest, while Martin Braithwaite replaced the suspended Lionel Messi.

Nevertheless, Barcelona started the game on the front foot but struggled to break down a resolute Elche defence. However, their breakthrough came in the 38th minute when Frenkie de Jong converted from close range.

A well-worked move saw Braithwaite put in a pin-point delivery into the Elche box. After Diego Gonzalez failed to clear under pressure from Antoine Griezmann. De Jong was on hand to open the scoring in the 38th minute.

The second half started brightly for Elche, who fashioned a few openings, but the Barcelona goalkeeper was on hand to keep the visitors' citadel intact.

Barcelona slowly regained control of proceedings, with Ousmane Dembele getting denied by the excellent Edgar Badia. However, Barcelona did double their lead on the night when Riqui Puig rose highest to head home a cross by Frenkie de Jong.

The win moves the Blaugrana up to 37 points, seven points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand).

On that note, let us have a look at five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Profligate Elche fail to punish Barcelona

Emiliano Rigoni had a good chance in the game

Elche were the better side in the opening moments of the second half. However, their wasteful finishing and inspired goalkeeping by the Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen proved to be the hosts' undoing.

Chances against Barcelona come at a premium, and after failing to capitalise on their opportunities, Elche were duly punished for their profligacy.

#4 Frenkie de Jong produces a memorable performance

Frenkie de Jong had a goal and an assist.

Started at the base of the Barcelona midfield alongside Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong produced a dazzling performance.

The Netherlands international ended the game with a goal and an assist. He also also put in a decent defensive shift, producing four tackles and two interceptions in a Man-of-the-Match performance.