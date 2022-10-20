Elche 0-3 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Player Ratings as they go six points clear at the top | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid thrashed Elche 3-0 at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Wednesday, October 19.

Federico Valverde opened the scoring for the visitors in the 11th minute of the game as he smashed one from outside of his boot to beat Edgar Badia. Real Madrid kept pushing for the second goal before half-time, but some tough luck evaded them and allowed Elche a chance following the restart.

Karim Benzema scored the second goal of the game in the 75th minute following some intelligent work by Rodrygo in the box to set up the Frenchman. Marco Asensio came off the bench to put the game to bed in the 89th minute following some good work down the left by Aurelien Tchouamani and Rodrygo.

Real Madrid could have had a bunch of goals had luck been on their side. The visitors saw three goals disallowed throughout the course of the game.

That said, let's take a look at the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Andriy Lunin- 7.5/10

Andriy Lunin had a decent game between the sticks. He did not have much to do since Elche found it hard to break through. But Lunin was reliable whenever called upon.

David Alaba- 7.5/10

David Alaba added that additional flair to the left hand side. The Austrian international made darting runs upfront and even scored a beautiful goal following a beautiful sequence with Benzema. It was a shame that it was ruled out for offside.

Antonio Rudiger- 7.5/10

Antonio Rudiger teamed up brilliantly with Eder Militao at the back. The German international made seven recoveries, created one chance, made five clearances, and intercepted the ball once throughout the game.

Eder Militao - 8/10

Eder Militao came up with another rock solid performance against Elche. The Real Madrid defender defied everything that came down his way. The Brazilian won four deuls, made three recoveries, intercepted the ball twice and made two clearances throughout the game.

Dani Carvajal - 7.5/10

Dani Carvajal was his natural self as he bombarded the right wing with his effervescent presence. The Spaniard provided an additional channel upfront as and when required and performed his duties well.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Luka Modric had a decent game. The Croatian international had his moments but he has set the bar so high that one could expect more.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Toni Kroos enjoyed a quiet game going by his standards as he was asked to play as a number six. He controlled the tempo of the game as he completed the most number of passes (92) throughout the game. But missed out on getting forward as much as he would have liked.

Fede Valverde - 8.5/10

Fede Valverde scored an outrageous goal from outside the box with the outside of his boot. The 24-year-old won two duels, made six recoveries, completed one dribble and made one clearance throughout the game.

His influence is getting stronger and stronger with each passing game.

Vinicius Jr - 7/10

Vinicius was his lively self on the left wing. With his sly trickery, the Brazilian international tried to cause all kinds of trouble for the hosts. His nutmegs on Elche defenders got the crowd going.

He even set up Real Madrid skipper Benzema for the opening goal but was ruled out for offside.

Karim Benzema - 8/10

Karim Benzema looked in fine touch against Elche following his Ballon d'Or win earlier this week. The Frenchman was heavily involved in the build-up as he kept falling back to help create.

He scored a clinical goal in the 75th minute of the game to put the tie to rest. Benzema was unlucky to have two of his goals disallowed.

Rodrygo - 9/10

Rodrygo is getting better with each passing game for Real Madrid. The Brazilian has all but cemented his place in the starting line-up. He assisted both the goals in the second half scored by Benzema and Asensio, respectively.

Rodrygo won six duels, made two recoveries, completed three dribbles, made one clearance and created two chances throughout the game. His neat ball control and ability to find his teammates in tight spaces were beautiful to see.

Substitutes

Aurelien Tchouameni- 7/10

Aurelien Tchouameni is turning out to be the real deal. The Frenchman has been impressive thus far, and just shows a different side to his game every time he gets a chance. The vision of finding Rodrygo before Asensio's goal was admirable.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

Eduardo Camavinga came on for Toni Kroos in the 80th minute of the game. He did not have much to do since the game was pretty much wrapped up by then.

Marco Asensio - 7.5/10

Marco Asensio came on in the 80th minute of the game as he replaced Vinicius Jr. The Spaniard, in the limited amount of time he had, impressed with his drive. He was rewarded for his motivation as he scored one late on in the game for Real Madrid's third of the night.

Nacho Fernandez - NA

Did not have much impact on the game.

Lucas Vazquez- NA

Came on too late to earn a rating.

