Elche 1-2 Real Madrid: 5 talking points as Vinicius Junior double sees off spirited Greens | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid overcame a spirited ten-man Elche side 2-1 in La Liga, thanks to a stunning double from Vinicius Junior. Pere Milla pulled a consolation strike back for the home side late on, while Raul Guti was sent off just after the hour mark.

Los Blancos, held goalless by Osasuna in their last game, put on an improved show. However, Elche's dangerous counter-attacking game had them on the ropes in the first half.

The dynamics of the game changed following Guti's red card. Elche's offensive play fizzled out, and Vinicius duly doubled the visiting team's advantage on the night.

433 @433 Sensational @vinijr guides Real Madrid to the 🔝 of La Liga Sensational @vinijr guides Real Madrid to the 🔝 of La Liga https://t.co/eJunGxbJUI

Milla pulled a consolation goal back after Casemiro's sloppy pass opened up a chance. But there was no final flourish as Carlo Ancelotti's men held out to seal all three points on the night.

On that note, here are the five key talking points from the game:

#5 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior provides Tite a reminder of his abilities

How can someone leave this version of Vinicius out of their squad?

Eyebrows were raised when Brazil manager Tite announced his squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers without the in-form Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

With seven goals and five assists across competitions coming into this game, Vinicius was on a sensational run. This is his best start to a season at the club since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu three years ago.

𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition Vinícius Júnior among Brazilians in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season:



🥇 Goals (7)

🥇 Goals + Assists (10)

🥇 Chances created (27)

🥇 Dribbles completed (38)

🥇 Shots on target (17)

🥇 Penalties won (2)

🥇 Highest Sofascore rating (7.42)



Tite, you should be ashamed. Vinícius Júnior among Brazilians in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season:🥇 Goals (7)🥇 Goals + Assists (10)🥇 Chances created (27)🥇 Dribbles completed (38)🥇 Shots on target (17)🥇 Penalties won (2)🥇 Highest Sofascore rating (7.42)Tite, you should be ashamed. https://t.co/Gfeht9CNRy

Against Elche, Vinicius once again provided a reminder of his abilities with a devastating performance. He scored two goals to show Tite that the Brazil manager made a mistake by keeping him Vinicius out of his squad.

#4 Elche fizzles out after Guti's sending off

Guti was sent off for after a second bookable offence.

Elche's lively attacking performance watered down following Raul Guti's sending off in the second half. The midfielder received a second booking following a foul on Toni Kroos just after the hour mark.

It was a devastating blow to their chances of making a comeback. That's because they were already a goal down, and just ten minutes later, Madrid doubled their deficit.

If there was any life left in the side, it was all squished after Vinicius bagged a second goal, with the Franjiverdes appeared to have thrown in the white towel.

Their attacking game went off the boil, and the side pushed bodies behind to stay in compact shape. That was before a sloppy pass from Casemiro opened things up again, and gave them a glimmer of hope. But Madrid cut short their comeback.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav