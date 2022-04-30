Elche CF vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st May 2022

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Elche CF and Osasuna go head-to-head at the Estadio Martinez Valero on Sunday.

The hosts will seek to get one over Los Rojillos, having failed to win the last six meetings between the two teams since 2015.

Elche made it two wins from two last time out when they saw off ten-man Real Betis 1-0 away from home.

Before that, they ended their three-game losing streak on April 16, courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Mallorca. With 38 points from 33 games, Elche are 14th in the La Liga standings, eight points above the relegation zone with five games to go.

Osasuna, meanwhile, were denied a third win on the spin last time out when they were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid.

Before that, Los Rojillos saw off Alaves 1-0 on April 10 before claiming a 2-1 win at Valencia six days later. With 44 points from 33 games, Osasuna are ninth in the tpoints able, eight points off Villarreal in the Conference League qualification spot.

Elche CF vs Osasuna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last nine meetings between the two teams, Osasuna boast a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Elche have picked up just one win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Osasuna are unbeaten in six games against Elche, claiming two wins and four draws since a 2-1 loss in 2015.

With their 1-0 win over Real Betis, Elche have now kept two consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season.

Osasuna head into the weekend on a run of one win from their last four away outings, losing three games.

Elche CF vs Osasuna Prediction

While the rejuvenated Elche side will look to keep their juggernaut rolling, next up is an opposing side whom they have failed to beat since 2015. The spoils could be shared in this one.

Prediction: Elche CF 1-1 Osasuna.

Elche CF vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in five of the last eight meetings between the two teams).

Edited by Bhargav