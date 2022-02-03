Elche vs Alaves Prediction and Betting tips | 5th February 2022

Elche host Alaves at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in round 23 of the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league outings and were held to a 2-2 draw by league leaders Real Madrid in their previous fixture. They find themselves in 15th place in the league standings, six points and four places above the visiting side.

Alaves are winless in the league since November and have failed to find the back of the net in their last three games. While they find themselves second-from-bottom in the standings, they have a six-point lead over last-placed Levante and are just three points from safety.

Elche vs Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 22 times across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested between them, with the visiting side enjoying a 9-8 lead in wins while five games have ended in stalemates.

No team has lost more games than Alaves in La Liga this season (13).

Only Athletic Bilbao (10), Cadiz (9) and Granada (9) have drawn more games than the hosts in the Spanish top-flight this season.

Alaves have the worst attacking record in the league (16 goals) while the hosts have found the back of the net 23 times, scoring in their last five games across all competitions.

Just two games between the two sides have ended in goalless draws, as both sides have been evenly matched in the goalscoring department, with Elche outscoring Alaves 22-21.

The last six meetings between them have produced a return of fewer than 2.5 goals.

Elche vs Alaves Prediction

Elche have hit a good run of form in 2022 and were robbed of three points in their league outing as Eder Militao scored an injury-time equalizer for Real Madrid last month.

They are yet to lose a game in La Liga this year, having won two games and played out a couple of draws. Their only loss of the year came at the hands of Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 16 fixture as the capital club scored twice in the second half of extra time to secure a 2-1 win.

The visiting side are winless across all competitions since their Copa del Rey first-round win over Unami. They have not looked solid in their recent games and have won just one game in their travels this term, so are not the favorites here. A narrow win for the hosts seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Elche 1-0 Alaves

Elche vs Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Elche

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 yellow cards (Elche have the third-most bookings this season - 60 yellow cards and two red cards)

Edited by Peter P