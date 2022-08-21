Elche vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22, 2022

Elche will invite Almeria to the Estadio Martínez Valero in La Liga on Monday. Both teams are coming off defeats in their respective campaign opener.

Elche fell to a 3-0 defeat against Real Betis. John Nwankwo was sent off in the 16th minute, and Betis made the most of their numerical advantage, scoring three goals. Elche are one of six teams who failed to open their account on the first matchday.

Almeria, meanwhile, had the tough task of hosting reigning champions Real Madrid in their campaign opener but had a great start to the game. Largie Ramazani gave them a sixth-minute lead, but the reigning champions scored twice in the second half to secure all three points.

Confidence. 🦇 23 - Teams with the youngest average age in their starting XI in @LaLigaEN matchday 1:23 years, 97 days - @valenciacf 25 years, 116 days - @U_D_Almeria 26 years, 137 days - @GironaFC Confidence. 🦇 23 - Teams with the youngest average age in their starting XI in @LaLigaEN matchday 1:23 years, 97 days - @valenciacf 25 years, 116 days - @U_D_Almeria 26 years, 137 days - @GironaFC Confidence. 🦇 https://t.co/Wmq6LjWijH

Elche vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 29 times across competitions. Almeria lead 12-8 in wins, while nine games have ended in draws.

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the two teams since the 2014-15 campaign. They last met in the third round of the Copa del Rey last season, which Elche won 2-1.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams at Monday's venue have ended in draws. Elche are winless at home against Almeria since 2015 .

Elche have scored at least twice in five of their last six games against Almeria across competitions.

The hosts have lost four of their last five league games, while Almeria are winless in their last six, losing five and drawing one.

Elche vs Almeria Prediction

Elche have not opened their account this season, which they'll look to do this weekend. Both teams have scored in their last three meetings at Sunday's venue, so there could be goals galore here.

Almeria are back in the Spanish top flight after six years and will look to give a good account of themselves in their first away game of the campaign. Taking the form of the two teams into consideration, a low-scoring draw could be a likely outcome.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Almeria

Elche vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

