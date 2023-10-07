Elche vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2023 

Elche host Andorra at the Estadio Martinez Valero on Monday (October 9) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts have endured a sluggish start to life in the second tier and have quickly fallen behind in the race for promotion to La Liga. Elche lost 2-0 to Sporting Gijon in their last game, conceding twice in the first half.

Elche are 19th in the points table with nine points from nine games. They are just one point above Andorra, who also find themselves in the bottom half of the standings.

The visitors lost 1-0 to Real Zaragoza last time out, conceding the sole goal of the game in the first half following a red card to captain Ruben Bovar. Andorra are 16th in the standings with 10 points from nine games.

Elche vs Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between the two sides, with Elche winning three and drawing as many.

The two sides last faced off in a Primera Federaciom clash in 1997 that ended goalless.

Elche are the lowest-scoring side in the league this season, netting five times.

Andorra have conceded 14 goals in the Segunda Division, the third-most in the competition.

Elche's two league wins this season have both come at home.

Elche vs Andorra Prediction

Elche have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their nine this season. They're, however, unbeaten in four home games.

Andorra, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last seven outings. They have lost their last three away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Elche 1-0 Andorra

Elche vs Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Elche

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last five matchups.)