Elche vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips - September 11, 2022 | La Liga 2022-23

Elche will host Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in La Liga on Sunday, looking to pick up their first win of the season.

It's been a disapponting campaign for Los Franjiverdes so far, who are down in 18th position with just one point in four games - only Cadiz have accrued fewer at this stage (0).

Francisco's side have also conceded nine goals so far, including four against Villarreal in their last game and have scored just once - in a 1-1 draw with Almeria on matchday two.

Bilbao, meanwhile, are up in sixth place with two wins and seven points as they look to bounce back from their latest setback.

Espanyol ended their unbeaten start to the league campaign with a 1-0 defeat of Los Leones last weekend, courtesy of an 83rd-minute winner from ex-Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite.

It was also the first time the Basque Country outfit have shipped a goal in the league this season. They kept a clean sheet in their opening three games for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Elche vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-head

With just one point in the bag from four games, Elche have made their worst start to a La Liga season since 1984-85.

Elche have lost three of their last five meetings with Bilbao in La Liga, winning just once.

Los Leones have won just one of their last 12 away games to Elche in La Liga - a 3-2 victory in March 2015.

Last season, the two teams drew goalless in the same fixture

Elche (30) have conceded the most shots of any side in La Liga this season, while Bilbao 7) have conceded the fewest.

After their 4-0 win in Cadiz, the Lions are aiming for their second consecutive away win in the league for the first time since July 2020.

Elche vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Elche have been one of the worst sides in La Liga so far, desperately lacking in attacking flair and defensive cohesion.

While Bilbao haven't covered themselves in glory, they have enough quality to see this one through with all three points in the bag.

Prediction: Elche 0-2 Athletic Bilbao

Elche vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5.

