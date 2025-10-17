Elche vs Athletic Club Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Elche and Athletic Club lock horns at the Estadio Martinez Valero on Sunday. Both sides picked up contrasting results last time out, with Ernesto Valverde’s men claiming a hard-earned home victory over Mallorca.
Elche were left feeling disappointed in their last outing before the international break as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Alaves at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on October 5.
Eder Sarabia Armesto’s side had gone unbeaten in their first seven La Liga matches, picking up three wins and four draws while scoring 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets.
Elche have picked up 13 points from their eight La Liga matches so far to sit seventh in the table, level on points with this weekend’s visitors.
On the other hand, Inaki Williams and Alejandro Rego both hit the target for Athletic Club to fire them to a 2-1 victory over Mallorca just before the international break.
This was a much-needed result for Valverde’s men, who had failed to win any of their seven matches, losing six and claiming one draw since the start of September.
While Athletic Club will be looking to continue from where they left off against Mallorca, they will need to be at their best at the Estadio Martinez Valero, having lost each of their last three games on the road.
Elche vs Athletic Club Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With four wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Athletic Club hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Elche have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.
- Athletic Club have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last nine matches, a run stretching back to August 25, when they secured a 1-0 home victory over Rayo Vallecano.
- Elche currently boast the fourth-best home record in La Liga, having picked up 10 points from their four games at the Estadio Martinez Valero so far.
Elche vs Athletic Club Prediction
Elche and Athletic Club are currently level on points in the table and will feel they both have what it takes to secure maximum points this weekend.
While Athletic Club are favorites on paper, Elche have been tough to beat on home turf and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Elche 1-1 Athletic Club
Elche vs Athletic Club Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last eight encounters)