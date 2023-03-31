Elche vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Elche lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Saturday.

Elche vs Barcelona Preview

Elche are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form on the domestic front. The Catalan giants secured a crucial 2-1 victory against arch-rivals Real Madrid in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Elche vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Elche and have won 11 of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, with the other match ending in a draw.

Elche are winless in their last 20 matches in La Liga and have suffered defeat in each of their last seven such matches against the Blaugrana.

After a run of six defeats in nine away matches against Elche in La Liga, Barcelona are unbeaten in their last nine such games and have found the back of the net in each one of these matches.

Barcelona have won 10 of their last 11 away games against teams from the region of Valencia in La Liga and have won each of their last six such matches.

Elche have picked up points in two of their last three La Liga matches - only one fewer than the 12 games preceding this run.

Elche vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona are currently the favourites to win the La Liga title and have carved out a 12-point lead over Real Madrid. Robert Lewandowski is in the midst of a slight slump at the moment and will look to return to his lethal best this weekend.

Elche have been in poor form this season and will have a mountain to climb this season. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Elche 1-3 Barcelona

Elche vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes