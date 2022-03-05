Elche vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th March 2022

Spanish football returns with another set of La Liga fixtures this weekend as Xavi's Barcelona take on a struggling Elche side in an important clash at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Sunday.

Elche vs Barcelona Preview

Elche are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have managed to improve after a decidedly poor start to their campaign. The Valencia-based outfit suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Levante last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have experienced an impressive resurgence under Xavi. The Catalan giants thrashed Athletic Bilbao by a convincing 4-0 margin in their previous league game and will be confident going into this fixture.

Elche vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive league record against Elche and have won 25 out of 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Elche's eight victories.

Elche are winless in their last 18 matches against Barcelona in La Liga and have suffered defeat in 14 of these fixtures.

Barcelona have managed five consecutive victories against Elche and are currently on their longest winning run against their opponents in the competition.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last eight away matches against Elche and have kept clean sheets in their last five trips to the stadium.

Elche have suffered defeat in two of their last three matches in La Liga and have endured a minor slump over the past month.

Barcelona are currently on a 10-match unbeaten run in La Liga - their longest of the season so far.

Elche vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have shown considerable improvement under Xavi's tutelage and have built an excellent squad this year. The Catalans are in impressive form at the moment and have found their shooting boots in recent weeks.

Elche have punched above their weight this season but are in the middle of a rough patch at the moment. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Elche 1-3 Barcelona

Elche vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi