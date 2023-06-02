Elche vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2023

Elche and Cadiz draw the curtains on their 2022-23 La Liga campaign when they square off at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Sunday.

Sebastian Beccacece’s side will be playing in the second tier next season after being relegated and will be looking to go down swinging.

Despite their relegation being already confirmed, Elche continued their fine late-season form as they picked up a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao last Sunday.

Beccacece’s men have now gone four consecutive games without defeat, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Almeria on May 2.

Elche, who remain rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table with 24 points from 37 games, will look to maintain this fine run of form as they begin to build towards next season.

Meanwhile, Cadiz picked up a third consecutive home win last time out when they saw off Celta Vigo 1-0 at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza.

While Sergio González’s men have enjoyed a fine run at home, they have struggled on the road, where they have picked up just one point from their last four matches.

El Submarino are currently 13th in the La Liga standings, level on 41 points with Getafe and Valencia.

Elche vs Cadiz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 21 meetings between the sides, Cadiz boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Elche have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Cadiz have failed to win in their last four visits to the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 3-1 victory in July 2018.

El Submarino are without a win in their last four away matches, claiming one point from the 12 available since April’s 2-0 win at Real Betis.

Elche are unbeaten in their last three home games, picking up two wins and one draw while scoring six goals and conceding once in that time.

Elche vs Cadiz Prediction

While Elche’s fine form has come too late to save their top-flight status, they will be proud to go down with their head held high. Cadiz have lost their last three games on the road and we predict Elche will pick up all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Elche 2-1 Cadiz

Elche vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Elche

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last eight clashes between the teams)

