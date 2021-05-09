Elche vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Elche will welcome Deportivo Alaves to Estadio Martinez Valero for the Matchday 36 fixture of La Liga 2020/21 on Tuesday, May 11.

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat away to Real Sociedad. Second-half goals from Aritz Elustondo and Mikel Oyarzabal gave the Basque outfit all three points.

Meanwhile, Deportivo Alaves played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Levante on home turf. Pere Pons and Joselu scored in each half to help the hosts secure a share of the spoils.

A lot rides on the outcome of Tuesday's fixture and the result could go a long way toward deciding both sides' fates next season.

The relegation six-pointer will pit two sides who are separated by just two points in the table. The hosts currently sit in 19th spot, while Deportivo Alaves are in 16th.

Elche vs Deportivo Alaves head-to-head

This will be the 15th meeting between the sides in the last two decades. Alaves have a slight advantage with six wins and three draws to their name, while Elche were victorious in five previous games.

Their most recent meeting came on October 18, 2020 when goals in each half from Pere Milla and Tete Morente gave Elche a 2-0 away win.

Elche are on a poor run of form that has seen them win just one of their last 10 league games. Alaves have fared slightly better with two victories in the same sequence.

Elche form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Deportivo Alaves form guide: D-L-D-W-W

Elche vs Deportivo Alaves team news

Elche

The hosts' defender Johan Mojica has been ruled out with a muscle injury. Furthermore, Raul Guti is suspended for the red card he received against Sociedad.

Injury: Johan Mojica

Suspension: Raul Guti

Deportivo Alaves

Four players have been ruled out for coach Javier Calleja. Burgui, Lopez Carballo (hamstring), Inigo Cordoba (knee) and Rodrigo Ely (ligament) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for Alaves.

Injuries: Javier Calleja, Lopez Carballo, Inigo Cordoba, Rodrigo Ely

Suspension: none

Elche vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Antonio Barragan, Dani Calvo, Gonzalo Verdu, Helibelton Palacios, Josan, Omenuke Mfulu, Fidel Chaves, Lucas Boye, Pere Milla

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Pacheco (GK), Ruben Duarte, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro, Pere Pons, Rodrigo Andres Battaglia, Ivan Marcone, Tomas Pina, Luis Rioja, Joselu, Jota

Elche vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

There is very little margin for error in this game and both managers are likely to set their side on the front foot to try and secure maximum points.

The two sides are almost evenly matched and likely to cancel themselves. We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Deportivo Alaves