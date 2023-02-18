Elche vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023

In a clash between two teams from the lower end of La Liga, bottom-placed Elche will entertain 17th-placed Espanyol at the Estadio Martinez Valero in on Sunday (February 19).

The hosts lost 4-0 at reigning champions Real Madrid in their last outing. It was their second defeat in three league games, failing to build on their 3-1 win over Villarreal a fortnight ago.

Espanyol, meanwhile, are winless in three league games and are coming off a 3-2 home defeat to Real Sociedad. An own goal from Leandro Cabrera in the 63rd minute saw them fall three goals behind. Sergi Darder and Brian Oliven scored late on, but an equaliser for Espanyol was not to be.

Elche vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 44 times across competitions, with all but three of these encounters taking place in La Liga. Espanyol lead 17-15.

Seven of their last eight meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have just one win in 21 league outings this season.

Elche have scored at least twice in their last four home games against Espanyol across competitions.

The hosts are unbeaten in five meetings against Espanyol, with the reverse fixture this season ending in a 2-2 draw.

Elche picked up their first win of the campaign in their last home game against Villarreal, while Espanyol have lost their last two away outings.

Elche vs Espanyol Prediction

Elche are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Espanyol and are unbeaten at home in their last four meetings. They have scored in three of their last four home games, and the trend could continue.

Espanyol, meanwhile, have been inconsistent this season, losing twice in their last three league games. Interestingly, they have scored in all but one of their ten away La Liga games this season.

As both teams have struggled in recent games, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Espanyol.

Elche vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Joselu to score or assist any time - Yes

