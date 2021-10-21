Elche vs Espanyol prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22 

Elche and Espanyol will battle for three points on matchday 10 in La Liga on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat away to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Lucas Boye put Elche ahead with a 14th-minute strike but Randy Nteka stepped off the bench to complete a comeback victory for his side in the 65th minute.

Espanyol secured maximum points with a routine 2-0 victory over Cadiz on home turf. Raul de Tomas and an own goal by Victor Chust in either half to help the Catalans secure the win.

That victory helped Los Periquitos climb to 11th spot in the table on 12 points, while Elche are three places and three points beneath them in the standings.

Elche vs Espanyol Head-to-Head

Both sides have two victories apiece in their last five meetings against one another while one match ended in a stalemate.

That draw happened to come in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw on matchday 29 of the 2014-15 La Liga campaign.

The hosts have managed just one win from their last five league games while Espanyol have been impressive in recent weeks with three wins and a draw from their last five.

Elche form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Espanyol form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Elche vs Espanyol Team News

Elche

Defender Diego Gonzalez is the only injury concern with muscle problems. There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: Diego Gonzalez

Suspension: None

Espanyol

Miguelon (discomfort), Javi Puado (muscle), Keidi Bare and Aleix Vidal are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Miguelon, Javi Puado, Keidi Bare, Aleix Vidal

Suspension: None

Elche vs Espanyol Predicted XI

Elche Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kiko Casilla (GK); Johan Mojica, Pedro Bigas, Enzo Roco, Helibelton Palacios; Raul Guti, Omar Mascarell, Fidel; Pablo Piatti, Lucas Boye, Dario Benedetto

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Lopez; Adria Pedrosa, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Oscar Gil; Sergi Darder, David Lopez; Adrian Embarba, Oscar Melendo, Loren Moron; Raul de Tomas

Elche vs Espanyol Prediction

Espanyol have struggled on their travels this season, with goals especially proving hard to come by on the road.

Also Read

Elche themselves sit precariously close to the dropzone and are likely to prioritize defensive compactness in the game. This could translate into a cagey match with few chances but we are backing Vicente Moreno's side to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Elche 0-1 Espanyol

Edited by Shardul Sant