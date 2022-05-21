Elche vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd May 2022

Elche will entertain 14th-placed Getafe at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in La Liga on Sunday as the two teams wrap up their 2021-22 campaign.

Both teams ensured their top-flight status for yet another season and will look to sign off with a win. The hosts trail the Madrid-based outfit by a place in the league standings on goal difference, with both teams garnering 39 points apiece.

Elche are winless in their last four league games and have suffered three defeats in a row, including a 1-0 loss against Celta Vigo last time around. Getafe, meanwhile, have four back-to-back draws in the league and frustrated Barcelona with a goalless draw in their previous outing.

Elche vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 21 times across competitions since 1979. As many as 11 games have ended in stalemates, and Getafe lead 6-4 in wins.

Their head-to-head record is perfectly even in La Liga fixtures, with two wins for each team and three games ending in draws.

Six of Elche's nine wins have come at home in the Spanish top flight this term, while Getafe have just one win on the road.

Elche have averaged the fewest shots on target this season (8.5 per game), while only last-placed Deportivo Alaves (31) have scored fewer goals than Getafe (32).

Only Sevilla (16) have played more draws than Getafe (15) this season, while only Levante, Mallorca (19 each) and Alaves (22) have suffered more defeats than the hosts (18) this season.

Elche vs Getafe Prediction

Elche have scored just two goals in their last five league outings, failing to find the back of the net in their last three games. They have conceded seven goals in this period, so don't expect a lot of goals from Los Franjiverdes.

Getafe have played out three goalless draws in their last four league outings, so don't expect much spark in front of goal from them too. All factors indicate that a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Getafe.

Elche vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

