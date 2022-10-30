Elche vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Elche lock horns with Getafe in an important clash at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Monday.

Elche vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Madrid-based outfit held Celta Vigo to a commendable 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Elche, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The hosts played out a 2-2 draw against Espanyol in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Elche vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a slight edge over Elche and have won five out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Elche's four victories during this period.

After a run of only one victory in six La Liga games against Getafe, Elche have won their last two games against the away side in the competition.

Getafe are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 away games against Elche in all competitions and have won two of their last four games against the home side.

Getafe are winless in their last six away La Liga games against teams from the Valencia region and have lost five of these matches.

Elche have not won any of their last four matches played on Mondays in La Liga and have lost two of these matches.

Elche are winless in their last 11 La Liga games but have managed to play out draws in three of their last four games.

Elche vs Getafe Prediction

Getafe are yet to hit their stride this season but have been fairly robust in recent weeks. The away side will be intent on avoiding relegation this season and will need to take it up a notch in coming weeks.

Elche have been in poor form this season but have managed to improve in recent weeks. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Getafe

Elche vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Elche to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Enes Unal to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes