Elche vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Elche host Getafe in their upcoming La Liga fixture to the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Sunday.

The two teams from the bottom half of the table have lost three times in their last five outings and will be looking to get back to winning ways in this clash.

Elche are winless in their last 10 league games, which is their worst winless streak since the turn of the century.

Matchday 18



Which game are you most looking forward to this weekend?

Elche vs Getafe Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths 18 times across all competition. This fixture has always been evenly contested between the two sides. In fact, 10 of those 18 matches were drawn.

The hosts have three wins to their name while Getafe have been victorious five times.

Their last meeting was in the 2016-17 campaign, when both sides were involved in the second division. On that occasion, the Madrid-based outfit recorded a 2-0 win at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Elche form guide (across all competitions): W-L-D-D-L

Getafe form guide (across all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Elche vs Getafe Team News

Elche

Coach Jorge Almirón will not be able to call upon the services of Tete Morante, who has been struggling with a hamstring issue since last Sunday.

The participation of Diego González and Pere Milla in the fixture is in doubt as they continue to recover from minor injuries.

🔛 Arrancamos un nuevo día 🟢⚪️



👊 Con fuerza para preparar el #ElcheGetafe pic.twitter.com/xGfGoKNGhy — Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴 (@elchecf) January 8, 2021

Injured: Tete Morante

Doubtful: Diego González, Pere Milla

Suspended: None

Getafe

For the visitors, Enes Unal, Dario Poveda and Víctor Mollejo will miss the trip on account of injuries.

Striker Cucho Hernández is also injured but will not take part in any case due to his four-match ban.

The club have signed Takefusa Kubo on loan from Real Madrid and he will be in contention to start the game.

📢 OFICIAL | Takefusa Kubo nuevo futbolista del Getafe C.F.



¡Bienvenido a la familia azulona! 🥳#KuboAzulon pic.twitter.com/UYhIzw1KDw — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 8, 2021

Elche vs Getafe Predicted XI

Elche Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Edgar Badia; Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Josema, Juan Sánchez Miño; Ivan Marcone; Raul Guti, Fidel Chavez, Josan, Emiliano Rigoni; Lucas Boyé

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Yanez; Damián Suárez, Djene Dakonam, Xabier Etxeita, Mathias Olivera; Francisco Portillo, Nemanja Maksimovic, John Patrick, Marc Cucurella; Ángel, Jaime Mata

Elche vs Getafe Prediction

Both clubs have struggled in their recent La Liga fixtures. Getafe are yet to open their account in the new year and have suffered two 1-0 defeats.

The hosts won their Copa Del Rey fixture in midweek. That win would have boosted their morale as they look to bring an end to their 10-game winless streak in the top-flight.

We predict a draw in this fixture, as both clubs have been pretty inconsistent in front of the goal and could struggle to create meaningful chances.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Getafe.