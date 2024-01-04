Elche vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Elche and Girona return to action in the Copa del Rey when they go head-to-head at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Saturday.

Michel’s men kicked off the new year with a thrilling victory over Atletico Madrid and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Elche failed to find their feet as they were held to a somewhat disappointing goalless draw by Mirandes last time out.

Sebastian Beccacece’s side have now gone three consecutive games without a win, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 3-1 victory over Linares on December 7.

Elche, who are currently 12th in the La Liga 2 table, now turn their attention to the Copa del Rey, where they saw off CE Europa and Linares in the first two rounds.

Girona turned in an attacking show of class as they put four past Atletico Madrid to claim a 4-3 victory over Diego Simeone’s men.

The Blanquivermells have now gone 13 consecutive matches without defeat across all competitions, claiming 11 wins and two draws since a 3-0 defeat against Real Madrid on September 30.

Girona are currently level with Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings and have brushed aside San Roque de Lepe and Orihuela in the Copa del Rey.

Elche vs Girona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Elche boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Girona have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Elche are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home matches, claiming six wins and three draws since last August.

Michel’s men have won all but one of their last 10 away matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw at Real Betis on December 21 being the exception.

Elche vs Girona Prediction

Girona continued their fairytale domestic run with a stunning victory over Atletico Madrid and will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence.

The Blanquivermells have been tough to crack away from home and we are backing them to see off Elche, who appear to have run out of steam.

Prediction: Elche 1-3 Girona

Elche vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Girona’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in nine of the visitors’ last 10 outings)