Elche vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2022

Elche host Girona at the Manuel Martinez Valero on Tuesday in La Liga, still searching for their first win of the season.

With just four points in the bag from 13 games, Los Franjiverdes are rock bottom in the league standings and are the only winless team in the top division.

Head coach Francisco was given the boot after their seventh game when the side had just one point to their name, with Jorge Almiron brought in to replace him.

Although Elche have collected three points in five games under the Argentine in a sign of improvement, they are yet to pick up a victory.

Girona, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either, and sit in 14th place with 13 points, just two clear of the relegation zone.

Back in the top flight for the first time since 2019, the Blanquivermells have struggled to make an impact, winning only thrice so far.

Their last win came on Saturday after seven games without a victory as the Catalan outfit saw off Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at home.

David Lopez and Ivan Martin struck deep in the second half before Gorka Guruzeta pulled one back to give Los Leones some hope.

Elche vs Girona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Elche have won 10 of their last 18 clashes against Girona, losing only twice.

Girona's last victory in the fixture came in August 2016 in the Segunda Division, a 3-1 win at home, since which they have failed to beat Elche in five meetings (losing four).

Elche have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five meetings with Girona.

Elche and Girona have never met in La Liga before, making this officially their first encounter in the top flight.

Elche have scored only nine goals in La Liga so far this season, fewer than every side in the division besides only Cadiz (8), but have conceded the most number of goals with 29.

Elche vs Girona Prediction

Elche have a good record against Girona and will be confident of their chances coming into the clash. However, their form this season has been terrible.

This will give the visitors some hope, and although they haven't been too impressive themselves, the Gironistes should at least be able to secure a draw.

Prediction: Elche 2-2 Girona

Elche vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

