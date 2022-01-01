Elche vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

La Liga returns this weekend after a two-week hiatus and will see Elche host Granada on Sunday in the 19th matchday of the Spanish top-flight.

Elche, who avoided the drop last season by just two points, are currently struggling this campaign as well. The hosts brilliantly scored twice in one minute against Barcelona last time out to cancel out a two-goal deficit, but then succumbed to a late winner by the Blaugrana.

Elche sit 17th in the league table with just 15 points picked up so far. They are joint on points with Deportivo Alaves in the first relegation spot and one point ahead of Cadiz in the second.

Granada are performing much better than Sunday's hosts at the moment. They beat defending champions Atletico Madrid 2-1 last time out.

The visitors showed commendable character to complete a comeback after falling behind in the first two minutes of the game.

Granada are 12th in the La Liga standings with 22 points from 18 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run when they take on Elche this weekend.

Elche vs Granada Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between Elche and Granada. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in February. Granada won the game 2-1.

Elche Form Guide: L-L-W-D-L

Granada Form Guide: W-W-D-W-D

Elche vs Granada Team News

Elche

Gonzalo Verdu, Pedro Bigas and Kiko Casilla are all out with injuries and will miss Sunday's clash. Dario Benedetto is a doubt for the game as he recovers from an injury while Enzo Roco is suspended after amassing five yellow cards over the course of the season.

Injured: Gonzalo Verdu, Pedro Bigas, Kiko Casilla

Doubtful: Dario Benedetto

Suspended: Enzo Roco

Granada

Santiago Arias and Angel Montero are both injured and are set to miss the Elche clash. Domingos Duarte and Ruben Rochina are both doubts as they work their way back to full fitness.

Injured: Santiago Arias, Angel Montero

Doubtful: Domingos Duarte, Ruben Rochina

Suspended: None

Elche vs Granada Predicted XI

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Edgar Badia; Helibelton Palacios, Antonio Barragan, Diego González, Johan Mojica; Jose Morente, Omar Mascarell, Ivan Marcone, Fidel Chaves; Lucas Boye, Lucas Perez

Granada Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Maximiano; Carlos Neva, Raul Torrente, German Sanchez, Quini; Antonio Puertas, Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla, Darwin Machis; Jorge Molina, Luis Suarez

Elche vs Granada Prediction

Elche have won just one of their last 10 games league games. They have won just three La Liga games this campaign, two of which have come on home turf. They will be looking to maximize their home advantage at the weekend.

Granada are unbeaten in their last five league games and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have a better team and are in better form.

We expect Granada to secure an away win.

Prediction: Elche 1-2 Granada

