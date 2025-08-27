Elche vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2025

Elche will host Levante at the Estádio Martinez Valero on Friday in the third round of the 2025-26 Spanish La Liga campaign. Both sides will be keen to get their first win of the league season and push higher up the table.
Elche have had a solid start to the season on their return to the Spanish top-flight, picking up a point in each of their opening two games with 1-1 draws against Real Betis and more recently Atletico Madrid. The newly promoted Los Franjiverdes had a decent preseason campaign, winning four of their eight friendlies and will be hoping to build on their latest result this weekend.
Levante will be disappointed to have dropped points in the dying moments of their opening two league fixtures, losing 2-1 to Alaves on opening weekend before squandering a first-half two-goal lead in their 3-2 loss to defending champions Barcelona last weekend. The visitors finished two points above Friday's hosts in the second tier of Spanish football last season and will be optimistic to get their first point of the season against a fellow newly promoted side.
Elche vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 76 previous occasions going into Friday’s game. Elche have won 21 of those games, 24 ended in draws while Levante have won the remaining 31.
- The hosts have won only one of the last 10 editions of this fixture with their last win coming in the 2020-21 season.
- The visitors have scored a decent 15 goals across their last 10 meetings with Elche and are unbeaten across the last eight.
- Elche finished the previous campaign with the best defensive record in the Spanish second tier, conceding 34 goals across 42 games.
- Levante finished the previous campaign with the second-best offensive record in La Liga 2, scoring 69 goals across 42 games.
Elche vs Levante Prediction
The sides are somewhat closely matched but Los Franjiverdes will receive a slight boost from their home advantage and hope it will prove enough to get a result.
Granotes will fancy their chances of picking up all three points but will need to be much better defensively to get the win and may have to settle for a point.
Prediction: Elche 1-1 Levante
Elche vs Levante Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors’ last nine games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last six competitive games)