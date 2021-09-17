Elche vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Elche take on Levante on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this year and will need to step up this weekend.

Elche are in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Getafe to a 1-0 victory last weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Levante are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to win a game this season. The Valencia-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to return to winning ways in this game.

Elche vs Levante Head-to-Head

Levante have an impressive record against Elche and have won 12 games out of 26 matches played between the two teams. Elche have managed only three victories against Levante and will need to improve their record on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Levante. Elche gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Elche form guide in La Liga 2021: W-D-L-D

Levante form guide in La Liga 2021: D-L-D-D

Elche vs Levante Team News

Elche need to be at their best against Levante

Elche

Jony Alamo and Lucas Boye are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Pedro Bigas is currently injured and will be unable to feature in this game.

Injured: Pedro Bigas

Doubtful: Jony Alamo, Lucas Boye

Suspended: None

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Jorge de Frutos, Enis Bardhi, Jose Campana, and Roberto Soldado are injured and have been ruled out of this game. Alex Blesa is also carrying a knock and might not feature against Elche this weekend.

Injured: Jorge de Frutos, Enis Bardhi, Jose Campana, Roberto Soldado

Doubtful: Alex Blesa

Suspended: None

Elche vs Levante Predicted XI

Elche Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kiko Casilla; Enzo Roco, Diego Gonzalez, Gonzalo Verdu; Johan Mojica, Josan, Raul Guti, Omar Mascarell, Fidel; Lucas Perez, Dario Benedetto

Levante Predicted XI (4-3-3): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Oscar Duarte, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Pablo Martinez, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti, Alejandro Cantero

Elche vs Levante Prediction

Levante have not hit their stride this season and will need to find their feet in La Liga this season. The away side has impressive players in its ranks but has a few problems to solve in the coming weeks.

Elche have struggled in the top flight over the past year and face an uphill battle to avoid relegation this season. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Elche 2-2 Levante

