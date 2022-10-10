Elche vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Mallorca lock horns with Elche in an important clash at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Monday.

Elche vs Mallorca Preview

Elche are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the top flight this season. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last week and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Elche vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have had a slight edge over Elche in recent years and have won three out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's two victories.

Elche are unbeaten in their last five La Liga matches against Mallorca - their best such run against this opponent in the top flight.

Mallorca are winless in their last 18 away matches against Elche in La Liga but have managed three draws in their last five visits.

Elche are unbeaten in their last six home games against Mallorca - they only have a better record in this regard against Racing Santander.

Mallorca have never won a La Liga match away from home on a Monday and will look to create history in the top flight this week.

Elche are currently on a run of five consecutive defeats in La Liga and could surpass their worst-ever losing streak in the top flight.

Elche vs Mallorca Prediction

Mallorca have stepped up in recent weeks and will need to make the most of Elche's poor run of form. The away side can pack a punch on its day and has assembled an impressive squad so far.

Elche have endured an abysmal campaign so far and have a mountain to climb to remain in the top flight. Mallorca are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Elche 0-2 Mallorca

Elche vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Mallorca to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Vedat Muriqi to score - Yes

