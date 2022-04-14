Elche vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th April 2022

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Elche play host to Mallorca at the Estadio Martinez Valero on Saturday.

The two teams head into the game separated by just three points and two places in the bottom half of the points table, which should make for an exciting watch.

Elche were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad last weekend. They have now lost their last three outings, while managing just three points from their last six games.

With 32 points from 31 games, Elche are 15th in the La Liga standings, level on points with 14th-placed Getafe.

Mallorca, meanwhile, moved out of the relegation places in their last outing by stunning holders Atletico Madrid 1-0. Before that, they were on a run of seven consecutive defeats in La Liga, scoring four goals and conceding 14 .

With 29 points from 31 games, Mallorca are 17th in the standings, a point above Cadiz in the relegation zone.

Elche vs Mallorca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last nine meetings between the two teams, Mallorca have a superior record in this fixture.

Elche have picked up just one win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Mallorca are unbeaten in the last six meetings between the two teams, claiming two wins and settling for a share of the spoils on four occasions.

Elche have lost their last three games and five of their last six outings.

Mallorca are on a seven-game losing streak away from game since a 2-1 win over Eibar in the Copa del Rey in January.

Elche vs Mallorca Prediction

Saturday’s game sees two evenly-matched teams go head-to-head, so a cagey affair at the Estadio Martínez Valero could ensue. Both teams could take a cautious approach to the game and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Mallorca.

Elche vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Elche and Mallorca have struggled to get going defensively this season, conceding 44 and 50 goals respectively).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (Mallorca have scored just four goals in their last seven games, with three coming in their 4-3 loss to Celta Vigo in March).

