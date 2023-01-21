Elche vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2023

Elche will host Osasuna at the Estadio Martinez Valero on Sunday in another round of the La Liga campaign.

The home side have endured a near-disastrous campaign and currently find themselves deep in the relegation zone as they head into the second half of the season. They played out a 1-1 draw against Cadiz last time out and looked set to head toward defeat before Ezequiel Ponce came off the bench to score a late equalizer.

Elche sit rock-bottom in the league standings with just five points picked up so far. They will aim to begin picking up points starting this Sunday to avoid an impending relegation tussle.

Osasuna, on the other hand, have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and are alive and well in the race for European football. They beat Mallorca 1-0 in their last league outing, with Aimar Oroz scoring the winner before beating Real Betis on penalties in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

The visitors sit seventh in the league table with 27 points from 17 games. They will look to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Elche vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Elche and Osasuna. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won three times.

There have been six draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Elche have picked up just two points on home turf this season, the fewest in La Liga so far.

Only two of Osasuna's eight league wins this season have come away from home.

Los Franjiverdes have the worst defensive record in La Liga this season with a goal concession tally of 35.

Elche vs Osasuna Prediction

Elche have lost three of their last four games across all competitions and remain without a league win this season. They are winless on home turf this season and could struggle here.

Osasuna, on the other hand, have won three of their last four games across all competitions. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Elche 0-1 Osasuna

Elche vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Osasuna

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

