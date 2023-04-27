Elche vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023

Elche host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Saturday (April 29) in La Liga.

Los Franjirrojos picked up an impressive win over leaders Barcelona in midweek and will look to build on that. Elche, though, failed to stop the rot in La Liga, as they lost 1-0 to Celta Vigo at the Estadio de Balaídos on Wednesday.

Sebastian Beccacece’s side have lost their last six games, scoring once and shipping 13 since a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid in March. With 13 points from 31 games, Elche are rooted to the bottom of La Liga, 18 points away from safety with seven games to go.

Meanwhile, Vallecano stunned Barcelona 2-1 on Wednesday at the Estadio de Vallecas. Andoni Iraola’s side are unbeaten in six of their last seven home games. However, they have failed to win their last five away games since February.

With 43 points from 31 games, Vallecano are ninth in the league table, four points away from the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification places.

Elche vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 12 wins from their last 20 meetings, Elche hold a clear upper hand in the fixture.

Vallecano have managed just four wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Iraola’s men are winless in their last eight visits to the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, losing five times since December 2008.

Elche are winless in five home games, picking up one point from a possible 15 since a 3-1 win over Villarreal in February.

Vallecano have failed to win their last five away games, losing thrice since picking up successive wins over Real Valladolid and Villarreal in January.

Elche vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Vallecano picked up a huge result in their push for European football, beating leaders Barcelona in midweek. Los Franjirrojos should pick up from where they left off and edge out a sinking Elche side.

Prediction: Elche 1-2 Vallecano

Elche vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vallecano

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of their last five clashes.)

