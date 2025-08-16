Elche vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | August 18th 2025

Elche will invite Real Betis to the Estadio Martínez Valero in their La Liga campaign opener on Monday. The hosts are back in the top flight after two seasons, and Betis finished sixth in the La Liga standings last season.

Los Franjiverdes concluded their preseason with 1-0 wins over Almeria and Hércules last week. Álvaro Rodríguez was on the scoresheet against Almeria, while Aleix Febas scored in the home win over Hércules.

Betis, meanwhile, lost their last two friendlies of the preseason. They met Malaga in the 35th edition of the Costa del Sol Cup, a preseason friendly cup, last week and fell to a 3-1 loss. Cucho Hernández scored the consolation goal for them in that match.

Elche vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 54 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 22 wins. Los Franjiverdes are not far behind with 16 wins and 16 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2022-23 La Liga campaign. Real Betis secured a league double, recording a 6-2 win on aggregate. Notably, they had met in the campaign opener that season as well, and Betis recorded a 3-0 home win.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals. Notably, the visitors have scored three goals apiece in the four games.

Betis have lost just one of their last seven away games in La Liga.

Elche have suffered just two defeats at home in competitive games in 2025.

The hosts are winless in their last 11 campaign-opening matches in La Liga.

Elche vs Real Betis Prediction

Los Ilicitanos are on a five-game unbeaten streak in La Liga and will look to extend that run here. Notably, they are winless in their last five home games in this fixture, failing to score in three, and will look to improve upon that record.

Yago Santiago is the only confirmed absentee for the home side as the winger is recovering from an ACL injury. Josan Ferrández and Adam Boayar were injured in the preseason and are major doubts. Federico Redondo completed a move to the club last week and might start from the bench.

Los Verdiblancos had concluded their 2024-25 league campaign on a four-game winless run and will look to get the new season underway with a win. They have scored at least two goals in six of their last eight away games and will look to build on that form.

Manuel Pellegrini has a few doubts for the campaign opener. Isco, Marc Roca, Ez Abde, Diego Llorente, and Nelson Deossa are not fit enough to start here.

Though Betis have the upper hand in recent meetings against the hosts, they have some notable absentees here. With that in mind and considering Elche's home form in 2025, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Real Betis

Elche vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

