Elche vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2023

Elche and Real Betis will lock horns at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero as round 23 of the Spanish La Liga kicks off on Friday (February 24).

Having secured a 3-0 victory in August’s reverse fixture, Manuel Pellegrini’s men will set out to complete an impressive league double over the hosts.

Elche’s hopes of beating the drop suffered another blow, as they were beaten 1-0 by Espanyol at the weekend.

Pablo Machin’s men have now managed just one league win this season, drawing 15 and picking up six draws in 22 games. With just nine points from a possible 66, Elche remain rooted to the bottom of the standings, 13 points away from safety.

Meanwhile, Betis continued their hunt for a top-four finish with a 2-1 home win over Real Valladolid at the weekend.

Before that, Pellegrini’s men held their own in a thrilling 3-2 win over Almeria on February 11, which snapped their two-game losing streak. With 37 points from 22 games, Betis are fifth in the league table, four points off the UEFA Champions League qualification places.

Elche vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from their last 16 meetings, Elche hold a superior record in the fixture.

Betis have picked up five wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Elche have managed just one win in their last nine games, losing six and drawing twice since December.

Betis are on a run of four wins in their last five away games, with a 1-0 loss to Espanyol on January 21 being the exception.

Elche hold the division’s worst defensive record with 45 goals conceded. They have also scored the fewest goals (15).

Elche vs Real Betis Prediction

Relegation candidates Elche face another stern challenge, as they take on a Betis side who have enjoyed a solid campaign and are in the upper echelons of the standings. Pellegrini’s men have put together a fine run of form away from home and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Elche 1-3 Betis

Elche CF vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Betis

Tip 2: First to score - Betis (Pellegrini’s men have opened the scoring in four of their last five meetings with Elche.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of Betis’s last ten games.)

