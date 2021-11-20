Elche vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Betis take on Elche on Sunday. Real Betis have been impressive this year and hold the upper hand in this game.

Elche are in 18th place in the La Liga standings and will likely face another relegation battle this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Mallorca earlier this month and will want a similar result from this match.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations in recent months. The Andalusians suffered a 2-0 defeat in the Seville Derby before the international break and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Elche vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Elche have a surprisingly impressive record against Real Betis and have won four out of ten matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed three victories against Elche and will need to level the playing field on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Real Betis missed several chances on the day and will need to be more efficient this weekend.

Elche form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-L

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-W-W

Elche vs Real Betis Team News

Elche need to be at their best against Real Betis

Elche

Pablo Piatti is carrying a knock at the moment and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Jony Alamo and Pedro Bigas have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pablo Piatti

Suspended: None

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Guido Rodriguez is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Victor Camarasa is also carrying a knock and might not be able to recover in time for this match.

Injured: Guido Rodriguez

Doubtful: Victor Camarasa, Youssouf Sabaly

Suspended: None

Elche vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Elche Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kiko Casilla; Johan Mojica, Enzo Roco, Pedro Bigas, Helibelton Palacios; Gerard Gumbau, Omar Mascarell, Raul Guti; Raul Guti, Lucas Perez, Lucas Boye

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Alex Moreno, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz, Hector Bellerin; William Carvalho, Andres Guardado; Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Rodri; Borja Iglesias

Elche vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis are in the middle of a slump at the moment and will need to work hard to return to winning ways in La Liga. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales have been stalwarts of the side and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Elche have struggled to come to terms with the Spanish top flight and face a formidable opponent on Sunday. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Elche 1-3 Real Betis

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi