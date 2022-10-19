Elche vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with a round of midweek fixtures this week as Elche lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Wednesday.

Elche vs Real Madrid Preview

Elche are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigors of the top flight this season. The home side held Valencia to an admirable 2-2 draw over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. Los Blancos picked up an important 3-1 victory against arch-rivals Barcelona in their previous game and will need to avoid an upset this week.

Elche vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Elche and have won seven of the last nine matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

Elche are winless in their last 12 matches against Real Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-1 margin in 1978.

After a run of five away games without a victory against Elche, Real Madrid have won five of their last six matches in the competition.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last six matches away from home against teams from Valencia in La Liga - their longest such run since 2014.

Elche are winless in their last six games played on a Wednesday in La Liga, while Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 13 such matches.

Elche are winless in their last four matches at home in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since February 2021.

Elche vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal and have managed their transition brilliantly under Carlo Ancelotti. The likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have stepped up yet again this season and will want to make their mark this week.

Elche have struggled so far this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Elche 0-3 Real Madrid

Elche vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

